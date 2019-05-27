× Severe thunderstorm warning in effect of portions of Kendall county until 2 PM CDT.

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT

FOR KENDALL COUNTY…

At 132 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Plano, moving

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Oswego, Yorkville, Little Rock, Plano, Sandwich, Montgomery, Newark,

Millington and Boulder Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central

and northeastern Illinois.