× Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 4:30 PM CDT.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Porter County in northwestern Indiana…

Northeastern Lake County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 333 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Station,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hobart, Chesterton, Lake

Station, Porter, Burns Harbor, South Haven, Wheeler, Lincoln Hills,

New Chicago, Ogden Dunes, Town Of Pines, Beverly Shores and Dune

Acres.