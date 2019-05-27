× Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kendall, La Salle, and De Kalb counties until 2 pm CDT

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT

FOR KENDALL…NORTHEASTERN LA SALLE AND SOUTHEASTERN DE KALB

COUNTIES…

At 121 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Somonauk, or

near Sandwich, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Oswego, Yorkville, Little Rock, Plano, Sandwich, Montgomery,

Sheridan, Somonauk, Newark, Millington and Boulder Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.