Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kendall, La Salle, and De Kalb counties until 2 pm CDT

Storm moving in, Newark, IL

Area highlighted in orange represents severe thunderstorm warning. Yellow area is under a tornado watch

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT
FOR KENDALL…NORTHEASTERN LA SALLE AND SOUTHEASTERN DE KALB
COUNTIES…

At 121 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Somonauk, or
near Sandwich, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Oswego, Yorkville, Little Rock, Plano, Sandwich, Montgomery,
Sheridan, Somonauk, Newark, Millington and Boulder Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

 

