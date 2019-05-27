× Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Cook, Will and Lake county Indiana until 4:45 PM.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 445 PM CDT.

* At 400 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Richton Park,

or near University Park, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville,

Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown

Point, Highland, Munster, Dolton, Park Forest, Matteson, Frankfort,

Griffith and St. John.