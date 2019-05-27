Scott Helman performs on WGN Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As a four-time JUNO Award nominee, Scott has dominated the Canadian music scene since the release of his platinum-certified debut single “Bungalow,” winning Spotify Canada’s Emerge program, and performing around the world with the likes of Vance Joy, Tegan and Sara, Shawn Mendes and Walk Off The Earth. Now breaking into the US, Scott recently wrapped a North American headline run and dropped the video for “Hang Ups” off his new EP, Hang Ups – which is now Gold-certified in his home country and reached #1 at Canada’s CBC Music Charts!

Here he is performing "Hang-Ups" ahead of his show with Marianas Trench at the House of Blues Chicago on May 24, 2019.

http://www.scotthelmanmusic.com/