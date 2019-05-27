Paul learns summer seasoning and grilling tips from Brazilian Steakhouse ZED451.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul kicks off the grilling season by learning how to make Moroccan-style glazed chicken and a refreshing summer drink from Brazilian Steakhouse, ZED451. This restaurant features global flavors and is open for dinner seven days a week, and for weekend brunch. You can visit them at 739 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60654. For more information check out http://www.zed451.com or give them a call (312)-266-6691.