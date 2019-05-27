Paul learns summer seasoning and grilling tips from Brazilian Steakhouse ZED451.

Posted 10:09 AM, May 27, 2019, by

Paul kicks off the grilling season by learning how to make Moroccan-style glazed chicken and a refreshing summer drink from Brazilian Steakhouse, ZED451.  This restaurant features global flavors and is open for dinner seven days a week, and for weekend brunch. You can visit them at 739 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60654. For more information check out http://www.zed451.com or give them a call (312)-266-6691.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.