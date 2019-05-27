Nice after wettest Memorial Day on record

After our region was placed under an enhanced risk for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center for Monday, Memorial Day afternoon produced a severe weather event with large hail, damaging winds, flooding and several tornado warnings. Yesterday became Chicago’s wettest Memorial Day on record as nearly 2 inches of rain fell at O’Hare by 6 p.m. The previous record rainfall for a Memorial Day in Chicago was 1.00” of rain on May 28, 1984. Between 1:51 p.m. and 2:51 p.m., 0.99” of rain fell at O’Hare.

Today will be much drier during the day but another chance for heavy rain and severe weather will be in place for this evening and overnight tonight. High temperatures in the 70’s through the next seven days will be seasonal for late May and early June. Lows will also be seasonal, mainly in the 50s.