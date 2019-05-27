Midday Fix: Repurposing Memorial Day Leftovers

Posted 12:37 PM, May 27, 2019, by

Chef William Lara, Chef of the Chop Shop

Chop Shop

2033 W. North Avenue Chicago IL 60647

– Chicago’s only restaurant/bar, butcher shop AND concert venue!

http://www.Chopshopchi.com

Recipe:

Pasta Primavera with Grilled Vegetables and Sausage

Ingredients:

3 small zucchinis (thinly sliced strips)

2 small summer yellow squash (chopped into small pieces)

1 yellow bell pepper (cut into thin strips)

1 orange bell pepper (cut into thin strips)

2 cloves garlic (minced)

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 ears corn (husked and silk removed, grilled. Will remove kernels for this ‘leftover’ dish)

1 cup fresh cherry tomatoes (halved)

1 tablespoon dried Italian herbs

1 tablespoon fresh basil (minced)

1 lb penne pasta

1/2 cup grated Parmesan Reggiano cheese

salt & pepper to taste

1 lb Chop Shop caprese sausage (or Italian sausage)

 

Instructions:

  1. In a small bowl, toss the zucchini, peppers and squash with garlic, oil, dried herb, salt and pepper to taste.
  2. Heat medium skillet to medium heat. Add olive oil. Heat for 2 min, then add zucchini, peppers & squash.
  3. *For Already Grilled Veggies (leftovers) - toss all of the vegetables with the oil, salt, pepper, and dried herbs to coat. Transfer the vegetable mixture to a heavy large baking sheet and arrange evenly over the baking sheets. Bake in a 350 degree oven until the veggies are tender and the vegetables begin to brown, stirring after the first 10 minutes, about 20 minutes total. *OR* Arrange the veggies in a grill pan and reheat until warmed through.
  4. Add corn to skillet, tossing mixture for 1 min and then turn off skillet heat.
  5. Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente, tender but still firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking liquid.
  6. Take the previously grilled Caprese or Italian Sausage and cut into oblong circle slices. Heat on medium skillet with olive oil with tomatoes for 3-5 minutes.
  7. Toss veggies into hot cooked penne pasta and add sausage & tomatoes and basil.
  8. Serve pasta with veggies and sausage in medium bowl.
  9. Shave fresh parmesan onto top of pasta and season with salt & pepper to taste.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.