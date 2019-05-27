Midday Fix: Repurposing Memorial Day Leftovers

Chef William Lara, Chef of the Chop Shop
Chop Shop
2033 W. North Avenue Chicago IL 60647
– Chicago’s only restaurant/bar, butcher shop AND concert venue!
Recipe:
Pasta Primavera with Grilled Vegetables and Sausage
Ingredients:
3 small zucchinis (thinly sliced strips)
2 small summer yellow squash (chopped into small pieces)
1 yellow bell pepper (cut into thin strips)
1 orange bell pepper (cut into thin strips)
2 cloves garlic (minced)
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 ears corn (husked and silk removed, grilled. Will remove kernels for this ‘leftover’ dish)
1 cup fresh cherry tomatoes (halved)
1 tablespoon dried Italian herbs
1 tablespoon fresh basil (minced)
1 lb penne pasta
1/2 cup grated Parmesan Reggiano cheese
salt & pepper to taste
1 lb Chop Shop caprese sausage (or Italian sausage)
Instructions:
- In a small bowl, toss the zucchini, peppers and squash with garlic, oil, dried herb, salt and pepper to taste.
- Heat medium skillet to medium heat. Add olive oil. Heat for 2 min, then add zucchini, peppers & squash.
- *For Already Grilled Veggies (leftovers) - toss all of the vegetables with the oil, salt, pepper, and dried herbs to coat. Transfer the vegetable mixture to a heavy large baking sheet and arrange evenly over the baking sheets. Bake in a 350 degree oven until the veggies are tender and the vegetables begin to brown, stirring after the first 10 minutes, about 20 minutes total. *OR* Arrange the veggies in a grill pan and reheat until warmed through.
- Add corn to skillet, tossing mixture for 1 min and then turn off skillet heat.
- Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente, tender but still firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking liquid.
- Take the previously grilled Caprese or Italian Sausage and cut into oblong circle slices. Heat on medium skillet with olive oil with tomatoes for 3-5 minutes.
- Toss veggies into hot cooked penne pasta and add sausage & tomatoes and basil.
- Serve pasta with veggies and sausage in medium bowl.
- Shave fresh parmesan onto top of pasta and season with salt & pepper to taste.