Memorial Day weekend violence: 5 dead, 32 injured

CHICAGO — Five people were killed and at least 32 were injured in Chicago during the Memorial Day weekend.

In 2018, there were nine people killed and 29 others hurt during the entire weekend (up until Tuesday at 6 a.m.).

Police suspect two deadly shootings that left three dead and four others injured in the early hours of Sunday morning were likely connected. There have been arrests and persons of interest questioned in that case, police said.

Also this weekend, Chicago police said when they approached a man on the 1100 block of south Whipple around 10 p.m. Saturday he fled on foot and shot back at the officers. After police fired back, the suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Right around the same time at 77th Street and Stewart Avenue, two men standing on the sidewalk were wounded in a drive-by shooting. One of them died at the University of Chicago Hospital.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, new Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson visited the scene of the shooting on 77th and Stewart, as Lightfoot works on developing her own anti-violence plans for the city.

Lightfoot said the city would try to "remain diligent" in the early hours when violence tends to happen.

Police said they are making some headway in combating violence this holiday weekend, including recovering more than 50 illegal guns since Friday.

This story will be updated throughout the day. Check back for updates.