Bridey Costello is a young singer and songwriter who has been writing and performing for most of her life . Costello is a recent graduate of York High School in Elmhurst, IL and plans to attend Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee to study songwriting. Costello just released her debut EP, No Logical Reason, on May 16, 2019. No Logical Reason can be found on most streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, ITunes, and Amazon Prime. Costello performs on June 29 in Lombard at the St. Pius X Carnival.
Local music artist Bridey Costello performs her debut EP “No Logical Reason”
