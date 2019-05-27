Illinois General Assembly expected to vote on abortion rights bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois General Assembly is expected to vote Monday on a controversial abortion rights bill.

The measure would remove restrictions on abortion later in a pregnancy by repealing the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act.

It would also remove restrictions on spousal consent, waiting periods and criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions.

A house committee approved the measure Sunday night.

Opponents of the bill said it needs more discussion.

The Catholic Conference of Illinois put out a statement saying, “The fundamental premise of the bill is flawed, and no amendment or tweak to the language will change the fact that it is designed to rob the vulnerable life in the womb of any trace of human dignity and value.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also released a statement saying, “With the onslaught of attacks against reproductive rights happening all across the country, we must act to double down on protections here in Illinois. The time is now to ensure that we preserve access to safe, legal abortion in our state. We won't go backwards."

Lawmakers across the nation have been debating abortions rights laws.

Alabama’s governor recently signed a near-total abortion ban into law. Other states have passed laws banning abortions as early as eight weeks — before some women even know they are pregnant.