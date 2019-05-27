× Flash flood warning for central Cook county until 5:15 PM.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East central Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 238 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. One to two inches of rain has

will be possible in under one hour with this thunderstorm. Flash

flooding is expected to begin shortly as a result.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, Blue Island, Alsip,

Brookfield, Hinsdale, Westchester, La Grange, Forest Park, Justice,

Chatham, Summit, Worth, Lyons, Burr Ridge, Riverside and Stickney.