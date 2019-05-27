× Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Houston

➢ Chicago allowed 22 runs to Cincinnati over the weekend, losing two of the three games. In their last 12 games the Cubs’ bullpen has posted a 4.74 ERA and opponents have hit .303 against them. In their previous 11 outings dating back to May 1, they had a 2.39 ERA and opponents hit .157 against them.

➢ Houston took two of three against Boston with both wins coming via one run. The Astros are 8-5 in games decided by one run this season, tied with the Yankees for second best in the American League behind only the Twins (8-4).

➢ This will be the third series the Cubs and Astros have had since Houston moved to the American League in 2013. The Astros have the all-time series record at 378-333 – those 378 wins are their second most against any team in franchise history, behind only the Reds (401).

➢ Anthony Rizzo is on an eight-game hitting streak, slashing .469/.541/.938 with four home runs and 11 RBI. After hitting .222 in April he is hitting .359 in May, the third-highest increase (.137) in the NL among qualifiers.

➢ Carlos Correa has tallied an RBI in seven of his last nine games. He is batting .320 with 12 RBI in 30 plate appearances with runners in scoring position this month. In April he hit just .241 with 10 RBI in 34 plate appearances with runners in scoring position.