Colorado climber dies after reaching top of Mount Everest

Posted 5:12 PM, May 27, 2019, by

DENVER — A Colorado climber has died shortly after getting to the top of Mount Everest and achieving his dream of scaling the highest peaks on the seven continents.

Christopher Kulish, a 62-year-old Boulder attorney, died Monday at a camp below the summit during his descent. The cause isn’t yet known.

His brother, Mark Kulish of Denver, says Christopher Kulish had just reached the top of Everest with a small group after crowds of hundreds of climbers congested the 29,035-foot  peak last week.

About half a dozen climbers died on Everest last week, including Don Cash of Utah. Most of them died while descending from the summit during only a few windows of good weather each May.

Kulish also is survived by his mother, Betty Kulish, and a sister, Claudia.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.