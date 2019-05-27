Brigadier General Stephen Curda discusses Illinois Joining Forces – an organization designed to help Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Illinois Joining Forces is fairly new and was founded in 2012. The organization's core focus is growth, wellness, and community. IJF joined forces with the state's public private partnership to promote and enhance the health and wellness of Veterans and their family members. Brigadier General Stephen Curda is on the Board of Directors for IJF and is the Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs. General Curda served 30 years for the Iraqi Freedom Operation, and he believes it is a myth that all veterans are broken. IJF serves to help make the transition from military life to life in the world easier. Visit illinoisjoiningforces.org. For assistance call (833) INFO-IJF