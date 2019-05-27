Illinois Joining Forces is fairly new and was founded in 2012. The organization's core focus is growth, wellness, and community. IJF joined forces with the state's public private partnership to promote and enhance the health and wellness of Veterans and their family members. Brigadier General Stephen Curda is on the Board of Directors for IJF and is the Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs. General Curda served 30 years for the Iraqi Freedom Operation, and he believes it is a myth that all veterans are broken. IJF serves to help make the transition from military life to life in the world easier. Visit illinoisjoiningforces.org. For assistance call (833) INFO-IJF
Brigadier General Stephen Curda discusses Illinois Joining Forces – an organization designed to help Veterans
-
Serving those who served: Group helps veterans with home improvement needs
-
Pritzker orders Illinois DCFS review, nominates new director
-
African American Korean War vet says Air Force ‘opened the whole wide world’
-
Acting No. 2 at Homeland Security latest to leave department
-
Audit finds DCFS overwhelmed, underperforming as lawmakers promise to fix it
-
-
Korean War veteran takes Honor Flight Wednesday
-
Here are some ways to pay respect on Memorial Day
-
‘Mayor Pete’ joins 2020 Dem race as face of new generation
-
Illinois State Police help deliver baby during traffic stop
-
Leon’s Triathlon: Honoring Veterans Through Athletics
-
-
Child advocacy officials don’t want people to get discouraged after AJ case
-
Mystery man at the White House
-
Officials call for stricter protections after 16 troopers struck by vehicles, 3 killed