× An Enhanced threat of severe storms this afternoon/evening across the Chicago area

The National Storm Prediction Center has the entire Chicago area (northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana) under an Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms with the possibility of tornadoes as well as damaging winds and large hail.

Initially a band of weakening showers/isolated thunderstorms may move though our area from the west about midday, then a lull in activity may occur until stronger storms develop mid to late afternoon. There is a 5 to 10% risk of tornadoes within 25 miles of a given location (note Tornado outlook map below) and a 30% risk of Damaging Winds and Large Hail (map below).

With widespread storms expected, there will also be thunderstorm downpours with the potential for localized flooding – most of the Chicago area is in a Slight Risk for flood-producing downpours (Excessive rainfall outlook map below).

All storm motion will be to the east/southeast.

Tornado Risk…

Damaging Winds and Large Hail Risk…

Excessive Flood-producing Rains Risk…