Tornado warning for portions of eastern Will, Cook and Lake co. Indiana until 5:00 PM CDT.

Posted 4:22 PM, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:23PM, May 27, 2019

As I was driving west on Rt. 88 near Ella Rd. I spotted the large gray mass of cloud which quickly separated (within 3 mins) into the two cone-shaped clouds. A little concerned it was going to be a double tornado situation for a minute!

Tornado warnings are highlighted in red. Deep red are over central Cook county is a flash flood warning.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…
East central Will County in northeastern Illinois…
Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…
Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 414 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over Steger, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…
Lynwood, Glenwood, Sauk Village and Thornton around 425 PM CDT.
Ford Heights and Lynwood around 430 PM CDT.
Schererville, Lansing, Munster, St. John and Dyer around 435 PM
CDT.
Highland around 440 PM CDT.
Crown Point and Griffith around 445 PM CDT.
Merrillville around 450 PM CDT.
Gary, Hobart, Lake Station and New Chicago around 500 PM CDT.

