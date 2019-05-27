× Tornado warning for portions of eastern Will, Cook and Lake co. Indiana until 5:00 PM CDT.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

East central Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 414 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Steger, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Lynwood, Glenwood, Sauk Village and Thornton around 425 PM CDT.

Ford Heights and Lynwood around 430 PM CDT.

Schererville, Lansing, Munster, St. John and Dyer around 435 PM

CDT.

Highland around 440 PM CDT.

Crown Point and Griffith around 445 PM CDT.

Merrillville around 450 PM CDT.

Gary, Hobart, Lake Station and New Chicago around 500 PM CDT.