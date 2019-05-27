× 102-year-old woman facing eviction gets help from Arnold Schwarzenegger

LOS ANGELES — A 102-year-old woman facing eviction from her California home of nearly 30 years is getting help from Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Los Angeles Times reports Thelma Smith was given until June 30 to move out after her landlord said he intends to move his daughter into the residence once she graduates from law school.

Los Angeles’ rent control law provides relocation assistance for elderly and disabled.

But Smith, a retired secretary for the Sugar Ray Robinson Youth Foundation, lives in an unincorporated section of Los Angeles County, just outside the city limits. The law doesn’t apply there.

Schwarzenegger, who knew Smith through his involvement with the charity, called the eviction “heartless.” He tweeted: “Imagine doing this to a 102-year-old woman who gave back to the community her whole life.”

A spokesman says Schwarzenegger’s staff has met with Smith to find a solution.

A reporter from KCBS Amy Johnson spoke to the landlord.

“We know legally you can make her leave but 102? Would you kick out a 102-year-old woman?” asked Johnson.

The landlord replied by saying, “Would you take care of your child?”