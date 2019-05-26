Sunday Brunch: Baby Back Ribs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chef Matt Banaszek from Pinstripes showed how to make Baby Back Ribs in the oven.

Pinstripes

pinstripes.com

4 Locations:

435 E Illinois St. Chicago, IL 60611

7 Oak Brook Center, Oakbrook, IL 60523

1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, IL 60062

100 W Higgins Rd., South Barrington, IL 60010

Ingredients

Baby Back Ribs, 4 racks

Whole grain mustard, ½ cup

Mesquite BBQ Seasoning, ¼ cup

Lawry’s Seasoning Salt, ¼ cup

Paprika, ¼ cup

Pineapple juice, 1 cup

BBQ Sauce, ¼ cup

Directions

1.Preheat the oven to 250 degrees

2. Trim any excess fat or silver skin before seasoning

3. Rub the mustard into the top side of the ribs, 2 Tbls per rack

4. In a mixing bowl, combine the seasoning

5. Season the meat on both sides of each rack

6. Place the wire rack in the bottom of the high walled roasting pan

7. Add juice to the pan

8. Lay the ribs lengthwise in the pan, side by side

9. Cover the pan with parchment paper and 2x foil

10. Place in the oven and bake for four hours

11. Let the ribs cool for 5-10 mins. at room temperature, uncovered

12. Brush the bbq sauce on both sides of each rack and serve.