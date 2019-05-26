Sunday Brunch: Baby Back Ribs

CHICAGO — Chef Matt Banaszek from Pinstripes showed how to make Baby Back Ribs in the oven.
Pinstripes
pinstripes.com
4 Locations:
435 E Illinois St. Chicago, IL 60611
7 Oak Brook Center, Oakbrook, IL 60523
1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, IL 60062
100 W Higgins Rd., South Barrington, IL 60010
RECIPE
Ingredients
Baby Back Ribs, 4 racks
Whole grain mustard, ½ cup
Mesquite BBQ Seasoning, ¼ cup
Lawry’s Seasoning Salt, ¼ cup
Paprika, ¼ cup
Pineapple juice, 1 cup
BBQ Sauce, ¼ cup
Directions
1.Preheat the oven to 250 degrees
2. Trim any excess fat or silver skin before seasoning
3. Rub the mustard into the top side of the ribs, 2 Tbls per rack
4. In a mixing bowl, combine the seasoning
5. Season the meat on both sides of each rack
6. Place the wire rack in the bottom of the high walled roasting pan
7. Add juice to the pan
8. Lay the ribs lengthwise in the pan, side by side
9. Cover the pan with parchment paper and 2x foil
10. Place in the oven and bake for four hours
11. Let the ribs cool for 5-10 mins. at room temperature, uncovered
12. Brush the bbq sauce on both sides of each rack and serve.