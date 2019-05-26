Simon Pagenaud wins Indy 500 on Penske’s golden anniversary

Simon Pagenaud of France, driver of the #22 Team Penske Chevrolet leads the field away at the start of the 103rd Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Simon Pagenaud has won his first Indy 500, making an audacious pass of Alexander Rossi before taking the white flag and holding of the hard-charging driver from Andretti Autosport.

Pagenaud’s victory after an incredible duel with Rossi completed a sweep of the Month of May for him. He came into the season trying to hang onto his job with Team Penske, and a brazen move near the end of the Indianapolis Grand Prix gave him a win two weeks ago.

It also gave team owner Roger Penske his 18th victory in his 50th year at the track.

Takuma Sato was third, Josef Newgarden fourth and defending champion Will Power was fifth.

