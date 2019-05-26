Cyclists take over Lake Shore Drive during ‘Bike the Drive’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — On Lake Shore Drive this Sunday, thousands of bicycle riders came out for the ride of the year.

The Annual Bike The Drive event is a unique chance to take over a major Chicago street, while also raising funds for the Active Transportation Alliance, which supports cycling in the city.

Steve Mitchell did the full course from 57th Street to Hollywood, traveling 30 miles round-trip on one of the most iconic parkways in the country.

"It’s great on the drive where there’s no cars you gotta worry about," Mitchell said.

The freedom to move is part of the appeal, fans say.

"The highway scale is not what you’re used to being on. Everything seems huge and wide and open," Jesse Gaffney said.

In the end, the holiday ride is about seeing the beauty of Chicago - beyond the potholes.

"We really want people to come out and see what it feels like to have a stress-free environment on a bike, said Clare McDermott, Active Transportation Alliance. "We believe that once people feel that kind of freedom they will want to ride more."