Cubs Game Notes For Sunday vs. Cincinnati

*Yasiel Puig and Joey Votto have gone 8-for-18 in this series with four RBI and five runs.

*The Cubs have won 18 of their last 26 games.

*Kris Bryant’s 1.238 OPS this month is third best in baseball (minimum 50 PA) behind Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell (1.309) and Colorado’s Nolan Arenado (1.281).

*Anthony Rizzo has 25 RBIs in this last 20 games.

*The Reds are one of baseball’s worst hitting teams overall – their .224 average ranks 26th in MLB.