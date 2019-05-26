× 51-year-old accused of abusing two children during tutoring sessions

CHICAGO — A 51-year-old man who was tutoring two children was charged after he was accused of abusing them during tutoring sessions.

Jeffery Parks, 51, was charged with felony predatory criminal assault of a victim under 13, and felony aggravated criminal abuse of a victim under 13.

He was arrested after being identified as the man who abused two children on multiple occasions, according to police.

The children, whose ages are unknown, said that beginning in 2017, the man tutored them and during those tutoring sessions, he would inappropriately place his hands on their bodies.

Parks was arrested on the 5200 block of South Blackstone Avenue on May 24 around 9:15 p.m. and was charged.

No further information was provided.