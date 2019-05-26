5 dead, more than 30 wounded in shootings so far over Memorial Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — According to police statistics, five people have been killed and 30 wounded in Chicago so far this holiday weekend.

That's compared to seven killed and 36 wounded over the Memorial Day weekend last year, with 24 hours still to go this holiday.

Police suspect two deadly shootings that left three dead and four others injured in the early hours of Sunday morning are likely connected. There have been arrests and persons of interest questioned in that case, police said.

Also this weekend, Chicago police say when they approached a man on the 1100 block of south Whipple around 10 p.m. Saturday he fled on foot and shot back at the officers. After police fired back, the suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Right around the same time at 77th and Stewart, two men standing on the sidewalk were wounded in a drive-by shooting. One of them died at the University of Chicago Hospital.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, new Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson visited the scene of the shooting on 77th and Stewart, as Lightfoot works on developing her own anti-violence plans for the city.

Insofar as how the holiday weekend is going, Johnson said he's not ready to compare Memorial Day weekend violence statistics just yet.

"It's not really fair to put numbers on it," CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said. "If we want to say success we'll have zero incidents - that's what we're striving for."

Lightfoot said the city would try to "remain diligent" in the early hours when violence tends to happen.

Police say they are making some headway in combating violence this holiday weekend, including recovering more than 50 illegal guns since Friday.