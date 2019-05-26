3 dead, 5 wounded after two separate University Village shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Three people were killed and five others were injured after two separate shootings in the University Village neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Two people were killed and four others were injured around 6 a.m. after a drive-by shooting on the 1300 block of South Throop Street. The age and sex of those shot was not readily available.

Earlier the same day, another shooting happened just one block away on the 1300 block of West Hastings Street around 1:30 a.m.

Chicago police said when they arrived on the scene they discovered a 27-year-old man on the sidewalk. He was taken to Stroger Hospital after he was shot in the chest. He was later pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the arm and self-transported to Stroger Hospital where she was stabilized.

No one was taken into custody in either shooting.