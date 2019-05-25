× A beloved mailman just retired — and his whole neighborhood turned out to say goodbye

ATLANTA — Floyd Martin’s last day on the job was anything but typical. The Atlanta man retired Wednesday after working nearly 35 years as a postal carrier.

People in a suburban Atlanta neighborhood where he’s delivered mail all these years wanted to send him out in style as he worked his route for the last time.

As his mail truck moved through the area, neighbors gave him hugs and gifts. They decorated their mailboxes in his honor and posed for pictures with him. They even invited him to come back in the fall to be a celebrity judge in the neighborhood’s Halloween parade.

His day-long goodbye turned into a veritable street party, attracting more than 300 people. The neighbors brought covered dishes, according to neighbor (and Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter) Jennifer Brett. She accompanied him on his last day and posted the highlights to Twitter.

THREAD: Floyd Martin retires after nearly 35 years as a mailman tomorrow. I went with him on his route today. pic.twitter.com/qZhUVY7Sz8 — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 22, 2019

“Floyd is a tall, slender, very fit 61. His job involves lots of walking, which keeps him in great shape. But he is done with the heat,” Brett wrote in one tweet. “In summertime, the mail truck is basically a rolling oven. Last summer, Floyd decided, would be his last.”

One neighbor, Lorraine Wascher, said Martin “always had a smile” and a wave for her.

Another noted that he fed the cats in the neighborhood and kept Milk-Bone treats in the truck for dogs.

One girl admired Martin so much that she dressed up like the postal carrier for her school’s career day.

Martin had opportunities to switch jobs during his more than three decades working for the U.S. Postal Service, but he just couldn’t part with the neighborhood.

“It’s been an amazing day with my friends,” Martin told Brett. “I could have left them a long time ago, but I wouldn’t because I love them. And the relationship (with the neighborhood) — I couldn’t leave it. I could have had an easier route but I wouldn’t do it.”

Though Martin is now officially retired, his neighbors still have one more thing they want to do for him to show their appreciation. He mentioned he wanted to go to Hawaii, so neighbors started a GoFundMe campaign to send him to the Aloha State for his dream vacation.

People stood in line all night for hugs and photos. Floyd's known these guys since they were babies. "Now you guys are as tall as I am!" pic.twitter.com/yb6UwiyJtz — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 24, 2019

Update! People on Floyd's route decorated their mailboxes to surprise him on his last day pic.twitter.com/7vo8Gepv2s — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 24, 2019

Once his very last shift was finally over, the neighborhood had another surprise for Mr. Floyd. 300+ people came to a covered dish block party in his honor. pic.twitter.com/8UvAclP6CA — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 24, 2019