Scattered showers and thunderstorms, high of 70
-
Two cool days then a warmup with showers
-
Wild, record rebound from snow to 70s
-
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
-
Soggy start to Memorial Day weekend
-
Temperatures rise into 80s this weekend, some storms possible
-
-
An ever-changing weather week continues
-
City basks in warmest Easter since 2014
-
Rain, warm, wind, snow? Chicago set for a wild weather ride
-
Suspected microburst hits North Side as storms move through Chicago
-
Summer Saturday: Warmest temps so far this year arrive in time for the weekend
-
-
Rain, sleet and gusty winds to persist into Thursday
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of northern and central Illinois until 3 AM CDT.
-
Rain in the morning, active storms threaten later Wednesday