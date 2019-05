Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Randolph Street Market kicked off its 16th season Saturday in the West Loop.

The popular flea market will set up shop one weekend per month through December. This weekend, shoppers can peruse wares from 250 vendors from across the U.S. There’s also a Garden Expo pop-up with gardening supplies and workshops.

The market runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1341 W. Randolph St. For more information, click here.