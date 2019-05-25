Julianna Zobrist breaks silence on divorce

CHICAGO – Julianna Zobrist returned to social media for the first time weeks to thank her supporters.

The Christian pop singer and Cubs utility man Ben Zobrist recently filed court documents in separate states seeking to end their marriage.

According to The Tennesseean, Ben filed a complaint for legal separation in Tennessee, claiming Julianna “has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct which render further cohabitation impossible.”

Her instagram post didn’t clarify the situation, but she did say she will share her story “someday.”

Hi. I am still here. Somewhat in the mire, but I am still here. Over these last two weeks I have watched so many of you quietly enter the marshland with me. I can see you, sitting beside me, waist deep in the water and bog. I can feel you, in a silence like art, honoring the most intimate spaces of our pain and heartbreak without shame. I can hear you saying, Let me carry some of that for you.

Thank you for stepping forward and not back. Thank you for not shutting your eyes. Thank you for holding my heart within yours, even while you do not yet understand exactly what you are holding. Someday I will share my story with you…but not today. Today we breathe in deeply the fragrance of the rushes and reeds, and then, I might need your delicate reminder to breathe out again. Maybe tomorrow we will look up and notice the marsh wren and smile at her song. Maybe the day after that we will laugh at the skittish harvest mouse. But not today. Today we Be. Today we softly whisper, “btw, you are Loved.”

Julianna has retained Chicago law firm Berger Schatz. The company represented billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin in his split with wife Anne Dias Griffin in 2014.