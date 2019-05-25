WATCH LIVE: Funeral for slain pregnant teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

STICKNEY, Ill. — Funeral services for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez began Saturday morning in suburban Stickney.

The 19-year-old mother was nine months pregnant when she was lured to a South Side home in April and murdered. Her son was cut from her womb. He is in grave condition with no brain activity.

Services began at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave., Stickney, Ill.

Three people are charged in Ochoa-Lopez’s murder.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, is said to be the mastermind behind the attack, soliciting the help of her boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, and her 24-year-old daughter Desiree Figueroa.

The Figueroa’s are accused of luring Ochoa-Lopez to their South Side home in April with a promise of baby clothes and a stroller. That’s where they reportedly strangled Ochoa-Lopez and cut her son from her womb. Bobak is charged with concealing the murder.

Prosecutors said seven months ago, Clarisa Figueroa started talking on social media about being pregnant, despite her neighbors saying she had her tubes tied.

Advocate Christ Medical Center is under scrutiny for failing to alert authorities when the baby was rushed in for treatment in April and there were no signs Clarisa Figueroa had given birth.