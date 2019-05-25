× 3 wounded in Brighton Park drive-by shooting

ChICAGO — A drive-by shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood left three people wounded, including a 17-year-old girl.

The victims were in a car going south in the 4400 block of South Western Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday when someone in a black SUV pulled up next to them and opened fire.

A 42-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were hit multiple times and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the arm. Her condition had stabilized.

No one was in custody.