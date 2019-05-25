WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

3 wounded in Brighton Park drive-by shooting

Posted 8:43 AM, May 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55AM, May 25, 2019

ChICAGO — A drive-by shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood left three people wounded, including a 17-year-old girl.

The victims were in a car going south in the 4400 block of South Western Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday when someone in a black SUV pulled up next to them and opened fire.

A 42-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were hit multiple times and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the arm. Her condition had stabilized.

No one was in custody.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.