American falls seriously ill in Italy

What started as a European vacation of a lifetime has turned into a dangerous situation for a disabled American Marine veteran.

Shortly after Stan Thomas and his family arrived in Italy, he fell ill with he H1N1 virus.

He’s been on a ventilator for days.

Thomas is in remission for the blood cancer multiple myeloma and is now fighting for his life.

His family says his health insurance won’t pay to move him to a facility with a higher level of care.

His wife and four sons are desperate to get him to a better hospital and ultimately back to the United States.