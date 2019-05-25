10 injured after car crashes into CTA bus, flees scene

Posted 2:50 PM, May 25, 2019, by

CHICAGO — At least 10 people were injured Saturday when a car crashed into a CTA bus in Chatham, police said.

A gray four-door sedan drove into a CTA bus in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue about 11:30 a.m. Saturday — causing minor damage, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Ten passengers on the CTA bus reported injuries, police said. People were taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital and Jackson Park Hospital.

The driver of the sedan drove away after the crash.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.