10 injured after car crashes into CTA bus, flees scene

CHICAGO — At least 10 people were injured Saturday when a car crashed into a CTA bus in Chatham, police said.

A gray four-door sedan drove into a CTA bus in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue about 11:30 a.m. Saturday — causing minor damage, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Ten passengers on the CTA bus reported injuries, police said. People were taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital and Jackson Park Hospital.

The driver of the sedan drove away after the crash.