Woman carjacked near Chinatown

Chicago, Il — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint while she was loading groceries into her car.

Security footage captured the incident Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of W. 27th St.

As she was getting into her car, two men ran toward her.

One of them had a gun and stopped her form closing the door.

Police say they struggled and the robber hit the victim with the gun.

He took her personal belongings and dragged her out of the car.

Then both them jumped in the car and drove away.

The woman refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police are investigating.