White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Minnesota

*The Twins are a phenomenal early-inning team with a +65 run differential in innings 1-3. No other MLB team is better than +37.

*After scoring only 13 runs in a seven-game span, the White Sox came to life with that many runs in the last two contests.

*The Twins will play their 50th game of the season on Friday and have a chance to become the second team in MLB history to hit 100 home runs by game No. 50. The 1999 Mariners had 102 at the 50-game mark.

*Target Field has not been kind to the White Sox in recent seasons, going 4-12 since the start of 2017.