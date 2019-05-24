Dear Tom,

What’s the historical record for number of consecutive days with measurable rainfall in Chicago?

Thanks,

Rod Larson

Sheridan

Dear Rod,

The city’s record for longest stretch with measurable rainfall (.01 inches or more) is 11 days, which happened on two occasions. The first of the long-duration wet spells occurred in 1880, from Aug. 24-Sept. 3, and the second in 1949, from May 15-25. Total rainfall in 1880 totaled 3.62 inches, with the largest daily total 0.88 inches, while the 1949 episode accumulated 2.25 inches, with the heaviest daily total 1.53 inches. Though this year has been very wet, the longest stretch of wet days to date has been just five, occurring from April 29-May 3. However, that five-day precipitation total of 4.30 inches exceeded the total precipitation in both of the record 11-day wet runs.