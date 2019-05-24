× Visitation continues for slain pregnant teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

STICKNEY, Ill. — Visitation continues Friday for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, the 19-year-old Chicago woman who was lured to a South Side home and murdered in April. Her son was cut from her womb.

Public visitation is set for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Mount Auburn Funeral Home at 4101 S. Oak Park Ave. in Stickney, Ill. Ochoa-Lopez’s funeral will be held at 9 a.m. May 25 at the same funeral home, followed by a chapel service.

On Thursday, relatives and strangers alike poured into the funeral home to pay respects to Ochoa-Lopez. She is being remembered as a dedicated mother who was full of dreams and joy.

Ahead of the services, a number of relatives arrived in Chicago from Mexico: an uncle, two grandmothers and a great-grandmother. Family went to Advocate Christ Medical Center to visit and pray for her newborn son. He is in grave condition; doctors do not believe he will survive.

Three people are charged in Ochoa-Lopez’s murder.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, is said to be the mastermind behind the attack, soliciting the help of her boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, and her 24-year-old daughter Desiree Figueroa.

The Figueroa’s are accused of luring Ochoa-Lopez to their South Side home in April with a promise of baby clothes and a stroller. That’s where they reportedly strangled Ochoa-Lopez and cut her son from her womb. Bobak is charged with concealing the murder.

Prosecutors said seven months ago, Clarisa Figueroa started talking on social media about being pregnant, despite her neighbors saying she had her tubes tied.

Advocate Christ Medical Center is under scrutiny for failing to alert authorities when the baby was rushed in for treatment in April and there were no signs Clarisa Figueroa had given birth.