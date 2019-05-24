Tornado Watch in effect until Midnight CDT for western Illinois including Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, LaSalle, Grundy and Livingston Counties

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch effective until Midnight CDT 9 red-shaded counties on the ,map below and yellow-shaded area on the headlined map) for eastern Iowa and western Illinois including Winnebago,Ogle, Lee, LaSalle, Grundy and Livingston Counties.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Eastern Iowa
     Northern and central Illinois
     Far northeast Missouri

   * Effective this Friday night from 625 PM until Midnight CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A few tornadoes possible
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
       inches in diameter possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible

   SUMMARY...A few supercells should develop along a residual boundary
   from eastern Iowa into west-central Illinois. This activity should
   spread east-northeast in northern Illinois through late evening.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 85 statute miles
   north and south of a line from 45 miles north northwest of
   Burlington IA to 40 miles north northeast of Bloomington IL.

