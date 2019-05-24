× Tornado Watch in effect until Midnight CDT for western Illinois including Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, LaSalle, Grundy and Livingston Counties

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch effective until Midnight CDT 9 red-shaded counties on the ,map below and yellow-shaded area on the headlined map) for eastern Iowa and western Illinois including Winnebago,Ogle, Lee, LaSalle, Grundy and Livingston Counties.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Eastern Iowa Northern and central Illinois Far northeast Missouri * Effective this Friday night from 625 PM until Midnight CDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes possible Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible SUMMARY...A few supercells should develop along a residual boundary from eastern Iowa into west-central Illinois. This activity should spread east-northeast in northern Illinois through late evening. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 85 statute miles north and south of a line from 45 miles north northwest of Burlington IA to 40 miles north northeast of Bloomington IL.