Tornado Watch for Central Illinois until 6PM CDT includes Ford, Iroquois and Livingston Counties

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has
   issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     central Illinois

   * Effective this Friday afternoon and 
     evening from 1235 PM until 600 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A couple tornadoes possible
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
       inches in diameter possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

   SUMMARY...A small cluster of storms will continue to pose a risk for
   a couple of tornadoes, damaging and large hail as it continues east
   through central IL.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles
   north and south of a line from 40 miles west of Peoria IL to 45
   miles northeast of Champaign IL.

