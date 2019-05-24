Tornado Watch for Central Illinois until 6PM CDT includes Ford, Iroquois and Livingston Counties
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has
issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
central Illinois
* Effective this Friday afternoon and
evening from 1235 PM until 600 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
A couple tornadoes possible
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
inches in diameter possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
SUMMARY...A small cluster of storms will continue to pose a risk for
a couple of tornadoes, damaging and large hail as it continues east
through central IL.
The tornado watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles
north and south of a line from 40 miles west of Peoria IL to 45
miles northeast of Champaign IL.
Counties under Tornado watch outlined in red...