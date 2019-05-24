× Tornado Watch for Central Illinois until 6PM CDT includes Ford, Iroquois and Livingston Counties

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of central Illinois * Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 1235 PM until 600 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... A couple tornadoes possible Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...A small cluster of storms will continue to pose a risk for a couple of tornadoes, damaging and large hail as it continues east through central IL. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles north and south of a line from 40 miles west of Peoria IL to 45 miles northeast of Champaign IL. Counties under Tornado watch outlined in red...