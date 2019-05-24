Soggy start to the Memorial Day weekend

Rain continues to plague the Chicago area as showers and thunderstorms soaked the region for the fourth straight day on Friday. It marked Chicago’s 17th day with measurable rain this month this month, and with a week to go and the wet pattern continuing, the May, 1947 record of 20 days with measurable rain appears to be in jeopardy. While clouds and cool temperatures kept severe weather to the south and west of Chicago, tornados and large hail hit areas in eastern Iowa and central Illinois. A twister was sighted near the Iowa City Airport Friday evening, causing damage to local businesses. Memorial Day, should have seasonable temperatures in the 70s, but the looming threat of showers and thunderstorms will likely put a damper on many outdoor activities. Beyond the holiday, more showers and thunderstorms are in the offing through next Thursday, keeping the flood threat high on area rivers and streams.