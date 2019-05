Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rahsaan Patterson went from being a child actor, to a backup vocalist, to a solo artist with six albums. He performs on stages around the world and has songs featured in popular films including Love & Basketball and Dr. Doolittle. His music has a personal and spiritual influence and he says, "you listening to to my album is my conversation with you."

Catch him performing on May 24 at the City Winery: 1200 W. Randolph, Chicago at 10:00 p.m.