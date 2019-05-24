Navy dad surprises daughter at kindergarten graduation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STREAMWOOD, Ill — A suburban girl had a memorable surprise at her kindergarten graduation Friday.

Zariah Farmby, 6, graduated from kindergarten at Oakhill Elementary in Streamwood and several student-athletes from Elgin High School were on hand to deliver not one – but two -very special gifts.

Zariah was told she was receiving a brand new bike as part of the big day. And when it arrived, it had a special passenger – her dad!

Chief Petty Officer Edwin Farmby rode in on the bike to surprise Zariah. Farmby has served in the Navy for nine years. He flew in from San Diego. He is currently assigned to Great Lakes Naval Base.

In April, nearly 3,000 student-athletes from the Chicago area donated money to purchase 100 childrens’ bikes and build them to surprise military children.