Motorcyclist critical, woman injured after hit-and-run crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

Posted 7:01 AM, May 24, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:17AM, May 24, 2019

CHICAGO -- Police are investigating after a hit-and-run crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Friday on the southbound Dan Ryan near 63rd Street.

State police say there was an initial crash involving up-to three vehicles. One of those vehicles spun around from the impact, and hit the motorcycle. The driver that cause the crash did not stop.

The 27-year-old motorcyclist was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 21-year-old female passenger on the motorcycle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, there is no description of the hit-and-run vehicle.

State police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

 

