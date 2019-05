CHICAGO — CTA Red Line riders on the city’s North Side are in for some major construction disruptions.

The CTA is setting a timeline for its biggest-ever construction project.

It calls for the closure of the Red Line’s Lawrence and Berwyn stations for more than three years.

The $2.1 billion “Red-Purple Line Modernization Project” was announced several years ago.

Riders can now expect work to start in the fall and finish in 2025.

