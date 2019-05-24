Lunchbreak: New Orleans BBQ Shrimp
Bridgette Flagg, Head Cook and Owner, Soulé
Soulé
1931 W. Chicago Ave. Chicago, IL 60622
312.526.3825
Recipe:
New Orleans BBQ Shrimp
Ingredients:
- ½ Pound of Peeled and Deveined Shrimp
- Kosher Butter
- Creole Seasoning (your personal favorite)
- Crystal Hot Sauce (*or any Louisiana-based hot sauce)
- Fresh Roll of French Bread
- Lea Perrin Worcestershire Sauce (*or your personal favorite)
- Minced Garlic
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil (your personal favorite)
2 tablespoons of kosher butter
2 teaspoons of minced garlic
2 ounces (4T) of Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon of creole seasoning (and another ½ teaspoon)
1 roll of fresh French Bread
½ pound of uncooked peeled and deveined shrimp
1 shot of Crystal’s Hot Sauce (*or any Louisiana-style hot sauce )
Cooking Instructions:
French Bread
- Cut freshly baked French Bread into 1 to 2-inch slices on a slight angle (*if desired, toast bread in a pan with kosher butter )
Shrimp
- On medium to high heat coat non-stick pan with extra virgin olive oil
- Add ½ pound of unthawed shrimp into the pan
- Add a teaspoon of minced garlic and a tablespoon of creole seasoning
- Cook shrimp until brown
New Orleans BBQ Sauce
- In a non-stick pan, add 2 tablespoons of kosher butter and add 1 teaspoon of minced garlic
- Add cooked shrimp into the non-stick pan
- Add half a teaspoon of creole seasoning
- Add 2 ounces (4T) of Worcestershire sauce
- Add a shot of Crystal Hot Sauce
- Allow the shrimp and sauce to reach a light boil
- While hot, pour shrimp and sauce over sliced French Bread
* Traditionally served with 4-5 pieces of shrimp over to slices of French Bread