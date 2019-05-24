× Lunchbreak: New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

Bridgette Flagg, Head Cook and Owner, Soulé

Soulé

1931 W. Chicago Ave. Chicago, IL 60622

312.526.3825

http://www.soulechicago.com

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

Ingredients:

Recipe:

2 tablespoons of kosher butter

2 teaspoons of minced garlic

2 ounces (4T) of Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon of creole seasoning (and another ½ teaspoon)

1 roll of fresh French Bread

½ pound of uncooked peeled and deveined shrimp

1 shot of Crystal’s Hot Sauce (*or any Louisiana-style hot sauce )

Cooking Instructions:

French Bread

Cut freshly baked French Bread into 1 to 2-inch slices on a slight angle (*if desired, toast bread in a pan with kosher butter )

Shrimp

On medium to high heat coat non-stick pan with extra virgin olive oil Add ½ pound of unthawed shrimp into the pan Add a teaspoon of minced garlic and a tablespoon of creole seasoning Cook shrimp until brown

New Orleans BBQ Sauce

In a non-stick pan, add 2 tablespoons of kosher butter and add 1 teaspoon of minced garlic Add cooked shrimp into the non-stick pan Add half a teaspoon of creole seasoning Add 2 ounces (4T) of Worcestershire sauce Add a shot of Crystal Hot Sauce Allow the shrimp and sauce to reach a light boil While hot, pour shrimp and sauce over sliced French Bread

* Traditionally served with 4-5 pieces of shrimp over to slices of French Bread