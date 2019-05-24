Lunchbreak: New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

Bridgette Flagg, Head Cook and Owner, Soulé

Soulé

1931 W. Chicago Ave. Chicago, IL 60622

312.526.3825

http://www.soulechicago.com

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

 Ingredients:

  • ½ Pound of Peeled and Deveined Shrimp
  • Kosher Butter
  • Creole Seasoning (your personal favorite)
  • Crystal Hot Sauce (*or any Louisiana-based hot sauce)
  • Fresh Roll of French Bread
  • Lea Perrin Worcestershire Sauce (*or your personal favorite)
  • Minced Garlic
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil (your personal favorite)

Recipe:

2 tablespoons of kosher butter

2 teaspoons of minced garlic

2 ounces (4T) of Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon of creole seasoning (and another ½ teaspoon)

1 roll of fresh French Bread

½ pound of uncooked peeled and deveined shrimp

1 shot of Crystal’s Hot Sauce (*or any Louisiana-style hot sauce )

Cooking Instructions:

French Bread

  1. Cut freshly baked French Bread into 1 to 2-inch slices on a slight angle (*if desired, toast bread in a pan with kosher butter )

 Shrimp

  1. On medium to high heat coat non-stick pan with extra virgin olive oil
  2. Add ½ pound of unthawed shrimp into the pan
  3. Add a teaspoon of minced garlic and a tablespoon of creole seasoning
  4. Cook shrimp until brown

 New Orleans BBQ Sauce

  1. In a non-stick pan, add 2 tablespoons of kosher butter and add 1 teaspoon of minced garlic
  2. Add cooked shrimp into the non-stick pan
  3. Add half a teaspoon of creole seasoning
  4. Add 2 ounces (4T) of Worcestershire sauce
  5. Add a shot of Crystal Hot Sauce
  6. Allow the shrimp and sauce to reach a light boil
  7. While hot, pour shrimp and sauce over sliced French Bread

* Traditionally served with 4-5 pieces of shrimp over to slices of French Bread

