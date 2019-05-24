Larry and Paul Hit the Street to Offer Up Free Relationship Advice

Posted 6:30 AM, May 24, 2019, by

Everyone that watches WGN Morning News knows that Larry Potash and Paul Konrad are men of great wisdom, especially when the topic deals with relationships.

Single looking to mingle?

Divorced and looking for a new spouse?

Want to break up with a bad lover?

There is no issue that they can't provide a tissue.

Larry and Paul brought their unique perspectives to Michigan Avenue in Chicago to share their expertise with anyone that was willing to sit down with them to discuss any relationship problems - for free!

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.