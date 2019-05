Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Kev On Stage found his sense of humor growing up in a military family. Now he has taken over social media and posts to his YouTube channel daily. He travels the country doing the stand-up comedy circuit while continuing to create web content. Comedy isn't his only gig, he also is an actor, director, and filmmaker.

See Kev On Stage live Friday May 24 at House of Hope: 725 E. 114th St. Chicago. For more information check out http://www.kevonstage.com.