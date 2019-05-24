× Homeowner shoots burglar in butt, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — A homeowner shot a home invader in the butt in Uptown early Friday, police said.

A 42-year-old man broke into a residence in the 800 block of West Lakeside Place through a rear sliding door about 12:10 a.m. Friday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A homeowner, 39, confronted the man and shot him in the buttocks, police said. The homeowner was not injured and has a valid FOID card. No one else was inside the residence at the time.

Police said the man who broke into the home was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition had stabilized.

Charges are pending.