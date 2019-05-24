Harvey mayor: Employees must prove they work for city to get paychecks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, Ill. -- City workers in south suburban Harvey will have to prove they actually work for the city before they can get paid.

New Mayor Christopher Clark is requiring workers show up at city hall between 9a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, to confirm they are city employees.

The mayor says HR records are so bad, he doesn't have confidence that all of the more than 200 people on the payroll actually work for Harvey.

The mayor says employees will not receive checks unless they show up and verify employment.

41.610034 -87.646713