Group helping underprivileged students prepare for much more than college

CHICAGO — Their goal is to help underprivileged students get an education and prepare them for the future.

Boys Hope Girls Hope’s unique approach is providing much more than a path to a college degree.

The nonprofit provides a stable home and education for students who excel academically but don’t have the financial means or environment to receive a good education.

Scholars are accepted as early as middle school and remain in the program throughout college.

Boys Hope Girls Hope assists all scholars with private high school, college applications and funding so they can graduate with little or no debt.

The program has had great success with 90 percent of scholars attending college. But it’s more than an educational opportunity, some say it’s like family.

